Corina Vega
El Paso - Corina Vega, age 59, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Corina was born June 30, 1961 in El Paso, Texas.
Corina is survived by her husband, Arnaldo Vega; daughter Veronica Cardenas (Jose); daughter Elizabeth Perez (Steven); and daughter Audrey Ponce (Selina); son Jose Ponce (Gemma). She is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild, Mother Belia Arizpe, Siblings Alicia Arizpe, Gloria Monarez, Danny Arizpe, Oscar Arizpe, Melissa Vega, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Corina had a passion for baking and spending time with her family and friends who will miss her.
A visitation for Corina will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.evergreenfheast.com
for the Vega family.