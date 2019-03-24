Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
El Paso - To our wonderful Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Husband and Friend. You lived a life full of meaning, impact, lessons, love and laughter. You've left a void in all our hearts but also an imprint of what it's like to live a meaningful life. You unselfishly and unconditionally loved all those that had the privilege of knowing you. Your infectious smile, laughter and wonderful sense of humor always lit up the room and would make all of us feel at home. We will miss you, but you will live eternally through us in our hearts. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N Carolina. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
