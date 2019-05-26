Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
1050 N. Clark Dr.
View Map
El Paso - Cristina Beatrice Heredia was called to be with Our Lord on Thursday May 23,2019 at the age of 74. Born and raised in El Paso, Tx she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and follower of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents Beatrice and Antonio Jordan, brother Lionel Bruno Jordan, and nephew Sean Jordan. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Esequiel Heredia, children; Michael Heredia Sr., Georgina Marin, and Giovanna Heredia, sister; Virginia Castañeda and brothers; Antonio Jordan and Philip Jordan, grandchildren; Michael Heredia Jr., Lizette Heredia, and George Marin Jr., and great-grandchildren; Mason Marin and Aubrey De La Rosa.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 7 pm on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana Ave. Followed by a Funeral Mass Thursday May 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 1050 N. Clark Dr., with a burial at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019
