Cruz A. Garcia
El Paso - Cruz Acosta Garcia, a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX passed away at the age of 95 on the morning of Monday, July 6. He was born to Reyes Acosta Garcia and Refugio Garcia in Swink, CO on May 3, 1925. Cruz loved to regale his children and grandchildren with the antics of his youth including stories that involved memories of being a farmhand in places like Denver where he picked beets and Southern California where he picked citrus fruits with his family during crop-picking season. He was the quieter of five sons in a large family of nine brothers and sisters and the last surviving of his siblings. And even though he only made it to the third grade, he was a self-taught man who spent a great deal of time reading books, newspapers, and who taught himself basic business math. His most endearing story is of the day that he met his wife-to-be Lucrecia Villa at a dancehall in Juarez before leaving for California. It would be years before he'd run into her again at that same dance hall. It was then that he asked her to marry him. They wed on April 2, 1949 and remained happily married for over 60 years, raising 6 children. Cruz provided for his family by working at ASARCO for 36 years as a machine operator. During strikes and downtimes, he was known for his generosity in helping other families in their time of need. He owned a few properties in El Paso, and after retiring, he and Lucy moved to San Elizario, TX, where they remained residents for a little over 20 years on a small ranch in a home that they built from scratch. He was very proud of his pecan grove, and of the various ranch animals he loved and cared for. Many who knew him, knew of his love for his pets, specifically his pups who often got to share his meals. He enjoyed reading about Latin-American politics, and kept on top of current national political topics as well. He loved learning even into his golden years, intrigued by technology and the internet. Although his physical abilities had declined a bit, he enjoyed "working out" on his pedal bike, and looked forward to his Sunday outings when he enjoyed his favorite restaurants. He gave generously to his parish of San Antonio de Padua Church and to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. His happiest moments were when he was surrounded by his family. While he may have sat quietly at gatherings, the sparkle in his eyes while surrounded by his children and grandchildren revealed his joy. We will always remember him for his perseverance through all situations, his quiet wit, and his enthusiasm for living and learning. He is preceded in death by the wife he loved and remembered to his last day, Lucrecia Garcia. He is survived by his six children: Trinidad F. Garcia, Cruz Garcia Jr. (Blanca), Javier Garcia (Mary Kay), Margarita Gonzales (Pablo), Antonia Castorena, and Carmen Guzman (Joe), and by his 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a Rosary at 12:00 PM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
