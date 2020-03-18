Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Resources
More Obituaries for Cruz Chavira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cruz Ariel Sanchez Chavira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cruz Ariel Sanchez Chavira

San Antonio - Cruz Ariel Sanchez Chavira was born April 22, 1945, to Cruz and Evangelina Chavira in El Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Cruz passed away March 15, 2020, in San Antonio, TX, age 74, at the side of his beloved wife of 54 years, Genoveva Frietze Chavira, and family.

Cruz was the father of Rachel, Renee, and Ariel; grandfather to Sofia, Amadeo, Lucas, Dylan, Elise, Mateo and Bianca; brother to Griselda Pilhoefer and Martha Morales.

Graduating from Canutillo High School in 1964, Cruz worked to fulfill his strong sense of civic duty through his involvement with Project BRAVO, and helping drive voter registration in El Paso. Cruz was an active member in the League of United Latin American Citizens, advancing the economic condition, educational attainment, housing, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population. Cruz worked at the National Council of La Raza, a Hispanic advocacy program and think tank in Washington, DC. He was an entrepreneur and business owner of AVANTE International Systems Inc., a consulting firm supporting small businesses. Cruz was a lifelong supporter of community involvement and education, serving on the Canutillo Board of Education, and later in San Antonio as a member of the Transportation Advisory Board and President of the Taxi Cab Association.

Visitation was held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. Graveside Service TODAY 1:30PM at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cruz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -