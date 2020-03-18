|
|
Cruz Ariel Sanchez Chavira
San Antonio - Cruz Ariel Sanchez Chavira was born April 22, 1945, to Cruz and Evangelina Chavira in El Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Cruz passed away March 15, 2020, in San Antonio, TX, age 74, at the side of his beloved wife of 54 years, Genoveva Frietze Chavira, and family.
Cruz was the father of Rachel, Renee, and Ariel; grandfather to Sofia, Amadeo, Lucas, Dylan, Elise, Mateo and Bianca; brother to Griselda Pilhoefer and Martha Morales.
Graduating from Canutillo High School in 1964, Cruz worked to fulfill his strong sense of civic duty through his involvement with Project BRAVO, and helping drive voter registration in El Paso. Cruz was an active member in the League of United Latin American Citizens, advancing the economic condition, educational attainment, housing, health and civil rights of the Hispanic population. Cruz worked at the National Council of La Raza, a Hispanic advocacy program and think tank in Washington, DC. He was an entrepreneur and business owner of AVANTE International Systems Inc., a consulting firm supporting small businesses. Cruz was a lifelong supporter of community involvement and education, serving on the Canutillo Board of Education, and later in San Antonio as a member of the Transportation Advisory Board and President of the Taxi Cab Association.
Visitation was held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. Graveside Service TODAY 1:30PM at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020