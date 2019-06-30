|
Cruz S. Guillen
El Paso -
Cruz S. Guillen, 102 years old, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She is survived by daughters Celia Guillen, Lydia Hoague, Linda Coronado and Brenda Cross; 3 grandchildren, Nick, Maresa and Jennifer and 6 grandchildren. In her years at Wellington Chew Senior Citizen Center, our mother enjoyed bingo, country line and ballroom dancing, ceramics and many other activities. She and her husband Ray loved to travel all over the United States including East and West coasts, Alaska, the Bahamas, Panama Canal, Tahiti, Christmas Island and the Hawaiian Islands. Our mother was loving, strong-willed, determined and lived life to the fullest. She gave willingly of her time and talent in raising many foster children. All of us will miss and love her forever. Visitation will be at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave, on Thursday, July 4 from 5-9 with Vigil service at 7pm. The mass will take place at St. Pius Church on Friday, July 5 at 9:00 a.m with burial to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019