1/1
Cruz S. Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cruz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cruz S. Rodriguez

El Paso - Cruz Soto Rodriguez, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 91.

She was born May 3, 1929 to Alberto and Ambrosia Soto in El Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymundo, Santiago, and Roberto and her sisters Juanita, Gertrudes, Evangelina, and Beatriz.

She dedicated her life to her husband Manuel and her children. Her time was spent volunteering at Santa Lucia Church and San Antonio de Padua Church. She took pride in her grandchildren and participating in all their activities. She was their biggest cheerleader and supporter.

She was also a big sport's fan. She enjoyed watching all professional sports. She was a fan of the Dodgers, the Cowboys, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Lakers. Aside from her children and grandchildren, her favorite athletes were Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Fernando Valenzuela, and Oscar de la Hoya. Even during her last days, she was excited to watch baseball.

Cruz is survived by Manuel, her husband of 60 years and her sisters Maria Ortega and Rita Anchondo. She also leaves behind her children Mario (Cecie), Manny (Letty), Sylvia (Bobby), and Rosie; her eleven grandchildren - Brenda, Alex, Marcie, Ari, Adriana, Alexandra, Manny, Adolfo, Aaron, Adam and Mateo; and eight great-grandchildren.

Her visitation will take place at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Drive, on Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. A rosary will follow at 3:00 for the immediate family (due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions). Her burial procession will leave the funeral home at 8:15 on Friday, September 4. Her prayer service will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 9:00 am. Only ten people will be allowed to exit their vehicles for the service as per Fort Bliss guidelines.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved