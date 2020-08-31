Cruz S. RodriguezEl Paso - Cruz Soto Rodriguez, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 91.She was born May 3, 1929 to Alberto and Ambrosia Soto in El Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymundo, Santiago, and Roberto and her sisters Juanita, Gertrudes, Evangelina, and Beatriz.She dedicated her life to her husband Manuel and her children. Her time was spent volunteering at Santa Lucia Church and San Antonio de Padua Church. She took pride in her grandchildren and participating in all their activities. She was their biggest cheerleader and supporter.She was also a big sport's fan. She enjoyed watching all professional sports. She was a fan of the Dodgers, the Cowboys, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Lakers. Aside from her children and grandchildren, her favorite athletes were Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Fernando Valenzuela, and Oscar de la Hoya. Even during her last days, she was excited to watch baseball.Cruz is survived by Manuel, her husband of 60 years and her sisters Maria Ortega and Rita Anchondo. She also leaves behind her children Mario (Cecie), Manny (Letty), Sylvia (Bobby), and Rosie; her eleven grandchildren - Brenda, Alex, Marcie, Ari, Adriana, Alexandra, Manny, Adolfo, Aaron, Adam and Mateo; and eight great-grandchildren.Her visitation will take place at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Drive, on Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. A rosary will follow at 3:00 for the immediate family (due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions). Her burial procession will leave the funeral home at 8:15 on Friday, September 4. Her prayer service will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 9:00 am. Only ten people will be allowed to exit their vehicles for the service as per Fort Bliss guidelines.