Our loving mother, Cruz Sanchez Peña, age 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Angela and Ysidro Sanchez of Smeltertown, Texas and her daughter Sylvia Peña Smith of Las Cruces, NM.
Cruz was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed watching baseball, the outdoors, working in the garden, baking, and cooking for her family.
Cruz was the oldest daughter and one of 12 children. Cruz is survived by daughters and sons, Mary Lou Subirias Douglas (Robert), Simon Subirias Jr. (Marie Ana), Beatriz Subirias, Terry Peña Lozano (Frank), and Manuel Peña Jr. (Nancy). Cruz is survived by brothers Ricardo Sanchez, Jose Maria Sanchez, and her sister Maria Sanchez Estrada and many other loving relatives. Cruz was grandmother of 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29,2020 at Memory Gardens of the Valley.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020