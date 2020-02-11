|
|
Cynthia A. Reza
El Paso - Cynthia A. Reza, retired educator and lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas died unexpectedly on February 7, 2020 after battling a lifelong illness.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Jose G. Reza; siblings Gilbert J. Goytia (Celia) and Lucille G. Ochoa (Robert). She is preceded in death by her parents Jesus G. and Beatriz M. Goytia, and her brother Alfred J. Goytia (Gloria).
Cynthia was born in El Paso, Texas on September 23, 1950. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in biology and English literature, respectively, from the University of Texas at El Paso. Cynthia was a well-respected teacher in the El Paso community for 25 years and taught for many years at a variety of high schools in the Lower Valley and Northeast El Paso. She was a strong advocate for Chicano/Chicana students in the community and was responsible for developing the first Mexican American Literature course in the Ysleta Independent School District. Students were both strongly impacted and highly motivated by her constant push for excellence and passion for teaching. Encouraging her Hispanic students to strive for more, she taught them not to conform to society's limiting expectations.
Cynthia was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, and great-aunt who passionately loved and tirelessly worked to instill a better quality of life and good values within the family. She loved traveling with her husband allowing her to meet new people and experience new cultures and customs in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe and northern Africa. She spent time giving back to the community involving herself in many projects and organizations throughout El Paso. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed being her own boss through many small business endeavors. Her boundless love, strong heart, and great presence will leave an undeniable void in all who were lucky enough to be a part of her life. She will be greatly missed.
Thank you, "Mari" Granados, "Julie" Mendoza, Laura Amezcua, Sierra Medical Staff and all those who worked diligently with patience, hard work, and persistence on her behalf. We are truly grateful for your limitless efforts to make her life as easy as possible, especially at the end.
Special thanks to all the doctors and specialists that over the years of her illness treated her: Dr. Robert J. Abresch, Drs. Suresh and Nishaal Antony, Dr. Jaime Gomez, Dr. Jesus Gomez, Dr. Rodney Jamison, Dr. Steven Larson, Dr. Raul Lopez, Dr. Vinay Patel, Dr. Luis C. Salayandia, Dr. Wilbur Strader, Dr. Murray Vann, and Dr. Richard Westbrook.
Viewing will be from 4-9 pm with Rosary starting at 7 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 9 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 Sunset. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt, Santa Teresa, NM. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020