Cynthia Ann Aguilar, 54, passed away February 25, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born to Armando and Maria Luisa Aguilar. Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Armando Aguilar. She is survived by her mother, Maria Luisa Aguilar, grandmother, Maria Luisa Ocon, uncles, Jose Marcos Ocon, Jr., Mario Roberto Ocon, Roberto Ocon (Silvia), Ricardo Ocon (Alicia), Librado Ocon, Raul Aguilar Jr., aunts, Yolanda Padilla (Santos), Graciela Carmona (Mike), Olga Barron (David) and several cousins and other relatives. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 28, 2019