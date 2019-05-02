Cynthia Savedra Ortega



El Paso - Cynthia Savedra Ortega, 59, passed away April 27, 2019. A native from El Paso, Cindy graduated from Riverside High School where she joined the Riverside Tennis Team. Cindy went on to graduate from UTEP with a degree in Kinesiology. Cindy or "Coach Ortega" began her teaching/coaching career at Capistrano Elementary where she would dedicate her service for 28 years, during which she would receive the honor of "Teacher of The Year." Cindy was the proud mother of her only son Mathew whom she loved dearly. Cindy also had a love for her dogs and of course her love for her "Pamela." Cindy is survived by her father Robert Savedra Sr., brothers Robert Savedra Jr., Max Savedra and David Savedra, sisters Anges Chacon, Cathy Savedra, Michelle Diaz and Leslie Melendez. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa.



I fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the Faith. - 2 Timothy 4:7 Published in El Paso Times on May 2, 2019