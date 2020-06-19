Cynthia Schmitz



Cynthia Schmitz 1949-2020 was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents Wanda and John Schmitz and her brother John Schmitz, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Rebecca McKenzie (Prince), her sister-in-law, Sue Schmitz, nephews Davis Schmitz (Shawna), Jonathan Schmitz (Cyndi), Matthew Schmitz (Amy); nieces Jennifer Compton (Christopher) and Miriam Bright (Joshua). Great nephews and nieces, Carter, John Michael and Laurel Schmitz, Olivia and Anderson Schmitz, Wilson, Hollis, and Hughes Schmitz, Natalie Compton and Daniel Bright.



She attended the University of Alabama and remained a loyal football fan. After graduating from UTEP with a BS in Education, she received her master's degree in Library Science from Peabody College. After working in Nashville, TN she returned to El Paso to become the first librarian at Hanks High School where she worked for 24 years until her retirement in 2002. She volunteered for Drive-a-Meal and was active at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, sharing her beautiful voice by singing in the choir.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









