Dale Leroy Simpson


Dale Leroy Simpson Obituary
Dale Leroy Simpson passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family into the hands of his Lord and Savior on February 15, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born December 19, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to his parents Oscar and Bernice Simpson whom precedes him in death. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He proudly severed his country by joining the United States Army. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Amada Tovalin Simpson; precious daughter, Bernie Williams (Raymond), his most beloved grandchildren; Michael (Perla), Steven, Jordan, and great grandchildren; Leroy, Elijah, and Parker. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. All services will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 22, 2019
