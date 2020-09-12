1/1
Dale Leroy Smith
1932 - 2020
Dale Leroy Smith

El Paso, Texas - On Monday, September 7, 2020, Dale L Smith, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 88.

Dale was born on June 30, 1932 in Curryville, PA to Chester and Emma (Imler) Smith. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA in 1959. He worked as an accountant and controller for Erie Technological Products, Inc in State College and Erie, PA and for North American Phillips Corporation in El Paso, TX. On September 6, 1952, he married and is survived by his high school sweetheart, Flora Jean Provins. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on September 6. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather; he is also survived by his beloved children; Linda K. Doyle, Lisa K. Smith (Robert Nagy), Brian E. Smith (Fiona), his loving brother Dennis Smith and his cherished grandchild, Toby Smith. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Chester and Emma and his loving sister Louise Croft.

Dale was an avid gardener and after his retirement he created and devoted many hours to the breathtaking desert garden he created. He and Jean loved the desert climate of the southwest and took advantage of the many outdoor activities available to them especially hiking the mountain trails. Dale had a passion for college football and followed the Nittany Lions and the Longhorns until his death. His family will forever remember the many hours of fun around the dining room table assembling the most impossible jigsaw puzzles that he was a master of.

A Graveside Service will be held privately by his family at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Western Hills United Methodist Church of El Paso. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West. Please visit his online tribute at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
