Dale Meriwether
Dale Meriwether passed away in the early morning hours of November 17, 2020. Dale was born on November 12, 1937 in El Paso, Texas. Dale leaves behind a brother, Thad Meriwether, her daughter and Husband, Dodie Schaumloffel & Heinrich Jimenez as well as a grandson Justin Gilmer.
Dale graduated from Ysleta High in 1955. She further retired from El Paso Natural Gas Co. She also retired Texas State Mental health facility.. Dale was an avid sportsman with season tickets to the UTEP Miners Basketball team. Dale loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. Dale was a gentle soul with generous heart and gave her time to the Friends of the Library, Red Hot Chili hatters of El Paso chapter 38565 and a board member for the El Paso Showtime.
Dale enjoyed a rich group of friends who will morn her passing.
A memorial service will be held at a a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggest a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society