Dan Conrad Hovious
Dan Conrad Hovious, age 86, passed from this life on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was a life-long believer in the teachings of Christ, and that his purpose in living was to worship and honor God, to practice his faith, and to love and support his family, friends, and community. Dan was admired for his kind and generous spirit, and was respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family as well as his many friends and associates.
Born on August 14, 1933, in Bloomington, IL, to parents Roy and Wanda Hovious, Dan spent most of his youth in El Paso, TX. He graduated from Austin High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso) in 1955, where he accumulated a host of academic awards and recognitions. Dan was also an ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate and was awarded the outstanding military graduate medal for his class.
Dan and Jo Ann Platt were married on March 8, 1956, and Dan then embarked on a two-year active duty tour with the U.S. Army as an air defense officer. After completion of the tour, he worked as a geologist for El Paso Natural Gas Company before beginning his 41-year career in real estate in El Paso. During his long career, Dan served for many years as a director of the El Paso Board of Realtors and went on to serve as President of that organization. In 1976, he was chosen as Realtor of the Year by the El Paso Board of Realtors. At the state level, Dan served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Association of Realtors. He retired in 1999 from his position as Chairman of the Board of Coldwell Banker de Wetter Hovious.
In addition to having a successful real estate career, Dan was extremely active in the community, having served as President of the UTEP Alumnae Association, President of the El Paso Guidance Center, and President of the Metropolitan YMCA of El Paso. He was an enthusiastic handball player all of his adult life as well as an avid long-distance runner, even having run a marathon in his late sixties. A great lover of the outdoors, Dan enjoyed many camping and hiking trips in the southwestern U.S. with his family.
In addition to being survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dan is survived by three daughters and their husbands; Kathy and Scott Incerto of Austin, TX; Linda and Cameron Stevens of Albuquerque; and Karen and Peter Kremm of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Patrick Incerto and wife, Emily, of Austin; Michael Incerto of Austin; Andrew Incerto of Albuquerque; Clare Leonard and husband, Ben, of Anchorage, AK; Helen Christensen and husband, Chris, of Albuquerque; and Katie and Sara Kremm, both of Fort Collins; and two great-grandchildren, Weldon Incerto and Cameron Leonard. Dan was predeceased by his older brother, Warren; and is survived by his younger brother, Rob, wife, Gail, and daughters, Cameron and Allison, all of Austin.
In view of current COVID -19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be planned for a date later in the summer followed by burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Planning updates will be posted at www.frenchfunerals.com. For those who desire, contributions in memory of Dan may be made to Smile Train, , or a . Please visit our online guestbook for Dan at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in El Paso Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020