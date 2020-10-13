1/1
Dana Wooldridge Argumaniz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Wooldridge Argumaniz

Red Oak - Dana Wooldridge Argumaniz of Red Oak,TX former resident of El Paso, TX. passed away October 11th at her home in Red Oak, after battling Cancer for 3 years. She was born in El Paso 10-14-61 and was a graduate of Bel Air High School and continued her education at Texas A&M. She married Frank Argumaniz also of El Paso and they eventually moved for work and settled in Red Oak. Dana was a long time employee of the city of Red Oak and was the city secretary until her death. She spent her entire life helping others and leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. She is survived by her husband Frank Argumaniz, Daughter Danielle Emmett & husband Joe and grandchildren Alexandra, Gage and Jackson. She is also survived by her mother Mary Gail Wooldridge of Red Oak, Sisters Teresa Greenwell of Kerens TX and Donna Wooldridge of Lake Fork TX. She was preceded in death by her Father Donald Wooldridge.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved