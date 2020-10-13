Dana Wooldridge Argumaniz



Red Oak - Dana Wooldridge Argumaniz of Red Oak,TX former resident of El Paso, TX. passed away October 11th at her home in Red Oak, after battling Cancer for 3 years. She was born in El Paso 10-14-61 and was a graduate of Bel Air High School and continued her education at Texas A&M. She married Frank Argumaniz also of El Paso and they eventually moved for work and settled in Red Oak. Dana was a long time employee of the city of Red Oak and was the city secretary until her death. She spent her entire life helping others and leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. She is survived by her husband Frank Argumaniz, Daughter Danielle Emmett & husband Joe and grandchildren Alexandra, Gage and Jackson. She is also survived by her mother Mary Gail Wooldridge of Red Oak, Sisters Teresa Greenwell of Kerens TX and Donna Wooldridge of Lake Fork TX. She was preceded in death by her Father Donald Wooldridge.









