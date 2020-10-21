Danial A. Marquez
El Paso - Danial A. Marquez was called to his Lord on October 10, 2020. Danial was a loving, devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. Born on August 9, 1960, in Ruidoso, NM, to Manual C. Marquez Jr. and Fern Marquez. He became a resident of El Paso, TX when his family relocated from Alamogordo, NM in 1970. Danial was a great athlete, he played varsity football for Parkland H.S., and graduated in 1979. He loved automobiles, race cars, and became a mechanic at a young age. As a young adult he began his career as a skilled carpenter and entered the construction trade.
Danial was a natural born leader and as the years progressed his construction career spanned multiple commercial projects across multiple states. He worked in various capacities, including superintendent of several major projects for prestigious restaurants, all the while meeting and making a trail of lifetime friends.
Danial was intelligent, strong in body and spirit, and possessed an unbelievably detailed memory. We shall all remember him as a friendly, outgoing man with a great sense of humor and full of funny stories that he loved to regale you with. He liked to share his knowledge and would always help anyone in need. He was generous to a fault and he loved with his whole heart. What Danial enjoyed most in life was time spent with family, friends, and a great meal. He loved to create and share his recipes. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, loved professional motorsports and spending time with his special dog, Boi Boi. To his lifetime friends - you know who you are - he treasured you all!
Danial endured a multitude of health issues during his last few years and he battled on as long as he could to be with family. He attended church services with his mother and renewed his relationship with God, professing Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and faithfully prayed for everyone he cared about. The Marquez family thanks and appreciates all the UMC, Texas Tech, and DaVita center doctors and staff for their skilled and compassionate care.
Danial is preceded in death by his father and brother Darren Marquez, grandparents Manual Sr. and Bernarda Marquez, and Clayton and Doris Smith. Those left to honor his memory: his mother, sister Deborah Ellison (Bryce), brother Darryl (Sandra), nephews David Mann, Eric Marquez, Christopher Marquez, grand nephews, Logan and Ethan Mann; several aunts, uncles, two great uncles, one great aunt and numerous cousins, and second "mom", Kathleen Burris and love of his life, longtime girlfriend Karen Schumann and her family.
Pallbearers are: Kevin Burris, David Mann, Eric Marquez, Christopher Marquez, Logan Mann, Clifford Wells and Jessica Lawyer.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Jim Smith, Danial Downey, Steve Ortiz, Eddie Whiteman, Rusty Murray, Mike Belt and Marty Lieseth.
Visitation will be from 10:00am - 11:00am with a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Ji U Lee and Reverend Joey Rodriguez to begin at 11:00am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Committal Service to follow at 12:30pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps.
Virtual live stream at: https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome