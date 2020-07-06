Daniel BadilloEL Paso - Daniel Badillo was called upon by our Lord to join him on July 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yolanda Guerrero; his adoring daughters, Amanda Jasso (Hector) and Antoniette Martinez (Rene); 7 step children (Leticia, Gilbert, Neto, Dano, Raul, Richard, and Selina); and countless grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daniel was a life-long Catholic and resident of El Paso. He leaves behind countless memories and a legacy for us to remember.Visitation: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00pm-8:00pm with vigil service beginning at 6:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina, (915) 598-3332. Mass will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow immediately at Mount Carmel Cemetery.