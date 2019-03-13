Resources
Daniel C. Cowart

Houston - On March 10, 2019, Daniel C. Cowart left this present world for the life to come. To all who knew him he was generous and kind. Always optimistic about the future, he never knew anyone by their faults but by the good he saw in them, which was the reflection of his own. By his wife, his son and daughter, his three grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren, he is already missed and longed for, whose tears are only held back by the promise that one day they shall rejoin him. A private service will be held for his family.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 13, 2019
