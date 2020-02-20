|
Daniel Eugenio Galindro
El Paso - Daniel Eugenio Galindro, 16, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He is survived by his father; Miguel Angel Galindro, brothers; Alejandro Miguel Galindro, and Brendan Cruz Galindro, grandparents Imelda Solis Galindro and Eugenio Jorge Galindro, Louise Seegmiller Harris and Gene Harris; aunt's Cristina Holguin, Zarita Donavant, Melora Wood; uncle's Kurt Wood and Esteban Galindro; plus great aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. His mother, Brigitte Wood Galindro, precedes him in death. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm, Friday, February 20, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East with a Funeral Service to begin at 1pm. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. The family will be holding a Reception following Interment at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020