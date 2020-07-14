Daniel Hernandez
El Paso - Daniel Silva Fernandez, 101, passed away peacefully at his home in El Paso, Texas on the evening of July 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Margarita H. Fernandez, of 72 years, 11 months, and his four children, Rose Gomez (Raul), Daniel Fernandez, Jr. (Nancy), Lily Fernandez, of El Paso, Texas, and Jim Fernandez (Beth) of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Margarita Fernandez, his parents, and siblings. His surviving sibling is Eliseo Fernandez of El Paso, Texas.
Daniel was born on March 25, 1919, in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic, to Donaciano and Donaciana Fernandez in Thurber, Texas, and attended school in Walsenburg, Colorado.
He enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps at the age of 19. After leaving the CCC, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. He was injured but continued as a P.O.W. Guard until his honorable discharge in 1946.
In August 1947, Daniel married Margarita Huante and moved to Los Angeles, California. The couple welcomed four children.
Daniel S. Fernandez will be remembered as a man who loved his wife and children greatly. He was generous, kind, playful, hardworking, and he will mostly be remembered for his great sense of humor.
The funeral is scheduled for:
Thursday, July 16th, 6-9pm viewing at Funeraria Del Angel Central (Martin Central), 3839 Montana, El Paso, Texas (Live stream available via Facebook / Funeraria Del Angel Central) Due to current Covid-19 restrictions services will be limited.
Friday, July 17th, 12:30pm departure from Funeraria Del Angel Central, with 1pm interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to woundedwarriorproject.org
.
The family thanks his caregiver of four years, Tina Moreno, and the Veterans Administration for their excellent care.