Daniel Lynne Roberts
El Paso - Our beloved Daniel L. Roberts, 72, was called Home by the Lord on July 17, 2019 where he was warmly welcomed by his parents, Charles E. and Lucille Roberts. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Roberts; and daughter, Bronwyn Roberts.
Visitation: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019