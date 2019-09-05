|
Daniel Madrid
El Paso -
Daniel Madrid, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded in love with his family by his side. Daniel was born on April 7, 1937 in San Elizario, Texas to Hilario and Magdalena Madrid. Daniel was a proud St.
Joseph and 1956
Cathedral High School graduate. After graduation, Daniel served our country by joining the US Army. Daniel married Marina Salazar and the two were married until her death in 1993. Daniel and Marina gave birth to their son, Daniel Eugene Madrid.
For more than 30 years, Daniel worked at El Paso Water Utilities and later at the Lower Valley Water District.
Later in life, Daniel married Clara Garcia, who remained his constant companion during his final days.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his brother Hilario and his sister Rosie. He is survived by his son, Daniel, his daughter-in-law, Amanda, and the light of his life, his grandson, Ivan Daniel Madrid, whom he affectionately called "Geno."
Daniel is also survived by his wife Clara, and her son, Jairo; his three sisters - Grace Fierro, Lucille Truitt, and Gloria Flores; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Family and friends whose lives Daniel touched are invited to pray for his soul and celebrate his life:
The visitation and rosary will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 at Martin Funeral Home East, 1406 George Dieter. The visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. and the rosary will be at 7 p.m.
The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 1700 George Dieter. The burial will follow the mass at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019