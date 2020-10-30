Daniel "Nenis" MontoyaDaniel "Nenis" Montoya was taken home to our Lord to be reunited with his wife, Trainnie Montoya, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Daniel's 95 years of life consisted of love, strength, and honor to which he bestowed upon and received from his family. Daniel was met in heaven by his wife, Trainnie, their dog Shyla, their daughter Edna, their son Danny, his mother, father, brothers and sisters.To carry on his legacy, he leaves 4 sons, David, Eddie (Carol), Rick (Brenda), Gilbert (Debra), 2 daughters, Stel (Marty) and Elva (Henry), 1 daughter-in-law, Rosa, a brother, Armando, 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.From growing up in El Paso's segundo barrio, to fighting for his country in Okinawa during World War II, to marrying a girl from his neighborhood and having 8 beautiful children together, to working hard even after his retirement, our Dad/Grandpa had stories to tell and wanted to share them with anyone who would listen.Our Dad/Grandpa built a strong foundation for our family, and through hardships and losses, he taught us what it meant to love and to persevere. Continuing on, we carry his habits, jokes, lessons, perpetual love and of course, the infamous Montoya frown. Thank you, Dad/Grandpa, for loving us all in your own special way. We will love you and miss you forever. Give Mom/Gram a kiss for us.Services will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 with visitation from 5-9 pm and a Rosary at 7pm at La Paz Faith Center, 1201 N. Piedras. Scripture Service Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:30am at La Paz Faith and committal service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10am.