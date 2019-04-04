|
Daniel Pacheco
Fabens - Daniel Pacheco, 57, affectionately known as Danny Boy for those of us close to him, passed away on April 1, 2019 in Tornillo, Texas. He took his last breath a bit after midnight, with his wife Estela and his sister Maria Elena by his side. He had been in the hospital for several weeks while battling cancer, but decided to go home for his last days and be amongst the people and things he loved, his wife & kids, his horses and his dogs. Danny was born in Nov 1961 and is a lifelong resident of the Lower Valley, born and raised in Fabens and resident of Tornillo for many years. He learned how to be a cowboy from our father and was the best horseman amongst us, and he loved to hunt, shoot and camp out. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Estela Pacheco, along with two sons. Danny Jr and his family (wife Griselda, and two grandsons, Danny III and Leonardo) and Hugo Pacheco. In addition, he is survived by his mother Genoveva (Eva), brothers and sisters, Maria Elena (Nena), Rodrigo (Rigo), Maria Refugio (Cuca), Alonzo (Al) and Lorenzo (Lore), along with their families. Also, countless uncles & aunts, cousins, nephews & nieces and friends from all walks of life. He was much beloved and will be sorely missed. He has gone to be with our loved ones that have gone before us, to greet them happily and help prepare the campfire for those of us who remain, but will be joined to our ancestors in due time. Please come celebrate his life with his family and friends Memorial Visitation: 5-9:00PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at San Jose Fabens Chapel with a 7:00PM Rosary. Memorial Mass: 9:00AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas. In lieu of flowers, our family encourages everyone to donate to the local chapter of the , if they so desire. Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home, Fabens, TX (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 4, 2019