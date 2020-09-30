1/1
El Paso - Daniel R. Sanchez passed away September 27th, 2020 in El Paso, TX. at the age of 43. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather Frank Maldonado. He is survived by his Mother Ruth Herrera, Stepfather Mando Herrera, Father Esteban Sanchez, Brother Steve Sanchez Jr., Sister Rachel Marquez, and his beloved Grandmother Mary Maldonado. Daniel was a graduate of Riverside High school, class of 1995. He loved traveling, party planning and cooking. Visitation will be Thursday October 1st, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
