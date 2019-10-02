|
El Paso - Danny I. Parrett, 79, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on May 22, 1940 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Loraine Wood and Ivy Parrett. Danny is survived by his wife Dora A. Parrett; his daughters, Dannette Montoya and Deanna Ivy Vanderveen; grandchildren, Devon Herman, Preston Herman and Lauren Vanderveen; sister, Brenda Robinson and brother, Jacky Parrett. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Service will be at 8:30 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East. Committal Service will follow at 10:00 AM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 2, 2019