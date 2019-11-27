|
In Loving Memory
Danny Mendoza
We've been missing you for four years, Danny.
We miss your happy smiling face every day.
We also miss the trance music and songs that you sang in your car and in the shower, for all of us to hear through the door. Your babies Diva and Prince still look for you at the front door and in your bedroom. Your friends tell us stories we have never heard before, about your trouble making times in high school. We all shall miss you until we are together again. We pray God will keep you safe
in his loving arms.
4th Anniversary Mass on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 6pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, followed by balloon release.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019