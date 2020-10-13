Darin H. Stone
El Paso, Texas - Darin H. Stone, age 55, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9, 2020. Darin was born December 1, 1964 to Billy H. Stone and Wanda M. Earp in Peoria, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father Billy H. Stone. He is survived by his mother Wanda M. Cowan (Larry); brother Mark Stone and sister Kelly Brandstatter (Jeff); nephew Adam Rivas, nieces Morgan Brandstatter and Natatia Bedel (Dustin) and the love of his life Vanessa Martinez and her son Elijah.
Darin was a member of the 50 and over baseball league. He was an assistant coach for 12U baseball.
Due to his giving nature and wanting to make a difference, he was an organ and tissue donor. He will be greatly missed by his El Paso and Peoria friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darin's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
. www.donatenow.heart.org