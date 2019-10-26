|
Darlene "Dottie" Breton
Darlene "Dottie" Breton, 83, left us on October 23, 2019, leaving a huge void in all that knew and loved her. She warmed the hearts of many as a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend. Her greatest joy in life was in raising her beautiful family and loving her husband unconditionally. Dottie's presence among people, even total strangers, left them so happy to have known her. She never knew a stranger. Dottie is survived by her husband Bob married 64 years and Mom to son Rick (Sandy), daughters Karen (Steve) Leslie (Dale) and Cindy (Rick). She was also Mimi to 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and Aunt Dot to many nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home East on October 27th from 10-2 with a private graveside service at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at a later date. Dottie's love lives on in our hearts forever.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019