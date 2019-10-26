Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Breton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene "Dottie" Breton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene "Dottie" Breton Obituary
Darlene "Dottie" Breton

Darlene "Dottie" Breton, 83, left us on October 23, 2019, leaving a huge void in all that knew and loved her. She warmed the hearts of many as a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend. Her greatest joy in life was in raising her beautiful family and loving her husband unconditionally. Dottie's presence among people, even total strangers, left them so happy to have known her. She never knew a stranger. Dottie is survived by her husband Bob married 64 years and Mom to son Rick (Sandy), daughters Karen (Steve) Leslie (Dale) and Cindy (Rick). She was also Mimi to 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and Aunt Dot to many nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home East on October 27th from 10-2 with a private graveside service at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at a later date. Dottie's love lives on in our hearts forever.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now