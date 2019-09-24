|
Darrell Schroder
Anthony -
Darrell Schroder, 75, of Anthony, NM, passed Friday, September 20, 2019.
Darrell graduated from Avoca High School in Avoca, IA in 1962 and received PhD degree from Iowa State University in 1971. Darrell worked 40 years as Professor of Electrical Engineering at UTEP in El Paso, TX where he also served as Assistant Dean of Engineering for 15 years.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Schroder and Vera Schnepel Schroder, his wife Paula Stroud Schroder and his brother Verne Schroder. He leaves behind his fiancée Christiane MacIntyre, his son Jay Schroder and his wife Joely Schroder, his son Justin Schroder and partner Liliana Cisneros, his daughter Shayla Schroder and her fiancée Glenn Haynie, and his son Luis Guzman, grandchildren Bailey Schroder, Morgan Cody, Courtney Schroder, Nicholdas Cody, and Dawnelle Schroder.
All services will be private. Interment will be at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 24, 2019