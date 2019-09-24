Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Schroder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Schroder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Schroder Obituary
Darrell Schroder

Anthony -

Darrell Schroder, 75, of Anthony, NM, passed Friday, September 20, 2019.

Darrell graduated from Avoca High School in Avoca, IA in 1962 and received PhD degree from Iowa State University in 1971. Darrell worked 40 years as Professor of Electrical Engineering at UTEP in El Paso, TX where he also served as Assistant Dean of Engineering for 15 years.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Schroder and Vera Schnepel Schroder, his wife Paula Stroud Schroder and his brother Verne Schroder. He leaves behind his fiancée Christiane MacIntyre, his son Jay Schroder and his wife Joely Schroder, his son Justin Schroder and partner Liliana Cisneros, his daughter Shayla Schroder and her fiancée Glenn Haynie, and his son Luis Guzman, grandchildren Bailey Schroder, Morgan Cody, Courtney Schroder, Nicholdas Cody, and Dawnelle Schroder.

All services will be private. Interment will be at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM.

All Services are Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - Americas
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now