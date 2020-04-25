Services
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
David Aguilar


1956 - 2020
David Aguilar Obituary
David Aguilar

El Paso - David Aguilar, 64, of El Paso, TX passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. David was born on February 4, 1956 and was a graduate of Jefferson High School. David served in the United States Marine Corps.

David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maritza Aguilar; daughters, Crystal (Miguel), Kimberly (Patrick), Jacqueline (Gradon); and grandchildren: Daniella, Sophia, Aiden, Gavin, Leilah, Alessandra.

David was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. David had an exceptional and unconditional love for his grandchildren and never hesitated to demonstrate his unmeasurable love for them. David showed his daughters what strength and hard work was all about and constantly encouraged them to chase their dreams. "Papa Bo" will be dearly missed!

Services will be held privately at Mt Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza, on Monday, April 27, 2020.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
