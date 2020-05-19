|
David Alejandro Duran
El Paso - David Alejandro Duran passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso where he ran a successful ballet school for over 30 years. The Ballet Center produced many strong, confident, graceful young women and men who all remember him with affection and respect. The reopening of the Ballet Center was funded by his students who came to his home and presented him with a check to open his new studio. Over the years, David produced incredible recitals presented at Magoffin Auditorium. He was aided in these endeavors by Sharon Moore and Richard Glass. The three of them made many little girls' dreams come true.
David is survived by his sisters Deborah Sullivan and Margaret Duran, his brother Victor Duran, his nephews Sam, Jesse, and Daniel Sullivan, Alejandro and Mark Duran, and his niece Rachel Duran.
The memorial will take place at the Ballet Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., 4026 N. Mesa St., Ste. C, El Paso, Texas
Published in El Paso Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020