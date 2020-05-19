Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ballet Center
4026 N. Mesa St., Ste. C
El Paso, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alejandro Duran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alejandro Duran Obituary
David Alejandro Duran

El Paso - David Alejandro Duran passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso where he ran a successful ballet school for over 30 years. The Ballet Center produced many strong, confident, graceful young women and men who all remember him with affection and respect. The reopening of the Ballet Center was funded by his students who came to his home and presented him with a check to open his new studio. Over the years, David produced incredible recitals presented at Magoffin Auditorium. He was aided in these endeavors by Sharon Moore and Richard Glass. The three of them made many little girls' dreams come true.

David is survived by his sisters Deborah Sullivan and Margaret Duran, his brother Victor Duran, his nephews Sam, Jesse, and Daniel Sullivan, Alejandro and Mark Duran, and his niece Rachel Duran.

The memorial will take place at the Ballet Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., 4026 N. Mesa St., Ste. C, El Paso, Texas
Published in El Paso Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -