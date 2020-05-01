|
David Allen Dutton
El Paso - David Allen Dutton, 73, of El Paso, TX, passed away on 4/29/2020.
David is survived by his wife, Maria (Angie) Dutton, his children, Frank Ignacio, Jeanne Diaz, Amy Jo Dutton, Susan Maye Dutton, Jennifer Lee Dutton; his 13 grandchildren; and his 8 great grandchildren.
David was a devoted father and he loved playing guitar, singing songs and spreading the word of God.
He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and those who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Monday May 4, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79904. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 9am at Hillcrest Baptist Church 4710 Hercules Ave. El Paso, TX 79904. Interment will be private.
Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020