1951 - 2019
David Beltran Jr. Obituary
David Beltran Jr.

El Paso - David Beltran Jr., loving son, father, and uncle passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 68 years. He was born June 10, 1951 in El Paso to Soledad Beltran and the late David T. Beltran. After many years of being an exceptional salesman, he retired to devote his life to his family and his life's passion, bowling. He was preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his children, Mariah Beltran, Joseph Malcolm, and Alexandra Malcolm; his loving mother, Soledad; his brothers, Daniel Beltran and wife Susan, Armando Beltran and wife Anita; his sisters, Silvia Adauto and husband Alex, Barbra Turner and husband Chris; as well as many loving nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces. David requested that no services be held, but that we remember him in all our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the in his name.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019
