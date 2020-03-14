Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
63 - Our beloved David Chavez, 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was a dedicated family man. David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maria Elena Chavez; Daughters Darlene & Melissa Chavez; Siblings Corina Valverde, Peter Velarde, Victor, Michael, Thomas, Andrew, & Samuel Chavez. Preceded in death by siblings Joe Velarde & Elizabeth Aragon and parents Jose & Dolores Chavez. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
