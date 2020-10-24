1/1
David "LoneWolf" Chavez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "LoneWolf" Chavez

El Paso - Our beloved David Chavez, also known as LoneWolf, was called to his heavenly home on October 20, 2020. At 50, he left us much too soon.

David had a huge heart that put everyone else first. He embraced life fully. He loved to have fun, sing, and listen to music. He enjoyed being a Karaoke DJ at many locations and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. He will be missed by his family and wealth of friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Teresa G. Chavez; brother, Daniel Chavez; sisters, Veronica Solis, Vivian Rodriguez; sons, David Chavez, Eduardo Macias; daughter, Amber Chavez; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion and best friend, Socko. He is preceded in passing by his father, Eustacio Chavez.

Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary/Vigil at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved