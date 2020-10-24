David "LoneWolf" ChavezEl Paso - Our beloved David Chavez, also known as LoneWolf, was called to his heavenly home on October 20, 2020. At 50, he left us much too soon.David had a huge heart that put everyone else first. He embraced life fully. He loved to have fun, sing, and listen to music. He enjoyed being a Karaoke DJ at many locations and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. He will be missed by his family and wealth of friends.Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Teresa G. Chavez; brother, Daniel Chavez; sisters, Veronica Solis, Vivian Rodriguez; sons, David Chavez, Eduardo Macias; daughter, Amber Chavez; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion and best friend, Socko. He is preceded in passing by his father, Eustacio Chavez.Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary/Vigil at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.