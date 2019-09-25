Services
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
629 S. Glendora Avenue
West Covina, TX
David Cortinas Sr.

South El Monte, CA - On Saturday, August 31, 2019 David Cortinas passed away at the age of 77.

David was born in El Paso and resided in South El Monte, CA. He served with US Navy 1961-65. David was charismatic, caring, enjoyed traveling and a sports fan of Notre Dame Fighting Irish, San Francisco Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday September 27, 2019 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church 629 S. Glendora Avenue West Covina CA 91790. Cremation provided by Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary at 3888 Workman Mill Road Whittier CA 90601.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019
