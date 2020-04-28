|
|
David Davis
El Paso - David Davis of El Paso, TX passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2020 after a difficult battle with cancer at the age of 69.
David was born on July 30, 1950 in Canadian, TX. He moved to El Paso when he was 1 year old and was a graduate of Coronado High School. After graduation, David served in the Navy as a gunner's mate during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1972.
After his service, David returned to El Paso and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in business and finance.
In 1975 David met Paula Edens and her daughter Diane, and the three of them would go on to become a family in 1976. His wife and daughter meant more to him than anything else in the world, a love he mentioned often.
David was a local business owner for 35 years and a master gardener, a talent he shared throughout the El Paso community. He was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran and was one of the founders of the Veterans Business Association. A compassionate man, he volunteered with Hospice El Paso for over 25 years, pioneering their "We are Veterans" program.
David was a loving and creative man. He was a saxophonist at heart and had a wonderful gift when it came to his writing. He could be found many days with headphones on and pencil -n- paper in hand, drafting fantastic stories, songs, and poems about love, music, family, and life. Anyone who knew David knew that the only thing he loved more than writing a good story, was the chance to share it with his loved ones. To see the joy and expression on their faces as they perused over his craft.
A most loving husband, father and Jidu, David was everything a family could ask for. David was preceded in death by his fathers, Ed Davis and Nolan Clark. He is survived by his mom, Mary Davis, his wife Paula Davis, his daughter Diane Daniels and her husband Richard, two grandsons, Joshua and Matthew, his sister Sandra Barbeau and husband Glenn, his brother Phillip Davis and wife Cindy, his brother Preston Clark and his sister Candy James and husband Terry. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, three sister-in-laws and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Details on a graveside service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hospice of El Paso, Inc. 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925 (915) 532-5699.
www.hospiceelpaso.org/donate/
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020