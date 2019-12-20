|
David Ernest Brink
El Paso - David Ernest Brink entered into the loving hands of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be greatly missed. Dave was a Vietnam Veteran and he retired as a Captain with the United States Army. He took great pride in serving his great country and wished to be reunited with his military brothers and sisters. He was a brave and honorable man who unselfishly put the welfare of his wife and family above his own. His family was his world and his generosity with them knew no bounds. Dave was affectionately known by many as the "Miracle Man" and to this he gave God all the glory. He fought and conquered cancer 5 times so he could remain on this earth with his beautiful bride of 36 years. He is smiling down on all of us proud that he was cancer-free when he stepped through those pearly gates and looked upon the heavenly face of Jesus. Dave will be mourned by his family and friends; however, we find great peace and comfort knowing he is with Jesus for eternity and that we will be reunited with him in heaven. Dave's memory will be forever etched on our hearts. He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Connie Brink and his children, Ron Brink (Erin), Trisha Brink Alessandra (Tony), Elona Brink Cruz, Tammy Maddox, Donna Dowd (Edward), Ben Shaw (Angela) and Sandra Herschman (Theran Lewis). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Taylor David Cruz, Landin Alessandra, Milan Alessandra, Ryan Maddox, Robert Maddox, Samantha Mathews, Hannah Dowd, Ashley Shaw, Benjamin Shaw, Joshua Herschman, Seth Herschman, and his beloved great-grandchildren Charlotte Cruz, Oliver Cruz, Avery Awalt, Easton Mathews and Silas Mathews. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetary with Military Honors. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Drive. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019