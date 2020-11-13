David Espinoza
El Paso - David Espinoza, 88, loving husband and father passed on November 5, 2020. David was born in El Paso, Texas on December 29, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Estella Espinoza; Four Daughters, Patricia Ybarra (Miguel), Mary Lou Cisneros (Fernando), Norma Head (David), Lucy Holcomb (Scott); Three Sisters, Celia Lucero, Grace Sepulveda, Maria Maldonado; Twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amado Espinoza and Altagracia Chavez; Four brothers, Alfredo Espinoza, Amado Espinoza, Antonio Espinoza and Victor Espinoza. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and served with the 187th Airborne. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast from 12 pm to 2 pm. Private services will be held afterward with Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net