David F. Prichard
El Paso - David F. Prichard, 65 passed away on November 03, 2019. He was born in El Paso, Texas on April 07, 1954. He attended Irvin High School. He was a mechanic for Peterbilt for many years. He was known by family and friends as Frank. He loved camping, riding his motorcycle and shooting his guns. His best friend and companion was his German Shepard "Gizmo", he took her everywhere he went. He is survived his wife of 30 years Jody L. Prichard, son David B. Prichard, daughter Lorraine Jefferies husband Kal, stepson Matthew Richards, brother James E. Prichard, sister Freda L. Baird husband Robert, grandchildren; Joshua, Madison, Cory, Jacob, Jaiden and Jordan, many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Gerald D. Prichard, mother Mary E. Prichard, sister Kathryn L. Carpenter. We will not say Good bye for that seems like forever cause we know one day, we'll all be together. You are deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, November 07, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, November 08, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service will follow at 12:30 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019