David Flores
1960 - 2020
David Flores

12/6/1960-5/7/2020

He is survived by his parents, Manuel Flores and Guillermia T. Spore, children: Carissa M. Lucero, David Flores, Jr. & Eric Matthew Flores, and his brothers: Salvador Flores and Ricardo Flores. Due to the observation of COVID19 safety protocols, funeral services will be private.




Published in El Paso Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
