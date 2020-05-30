David Flores
12/6/1960-5/7/2020
He is survived by his parents, Manuel Flores and Guillermia T. Spore, children: Carissa M. Lucero, David Flores, Jr. & Eric Matthew Flores, and his brothers: Salvador Flores and Ricardo Flores. Due to the observation of COVID19 safety protocols, funeral services will be private.
Published in El Paso Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.