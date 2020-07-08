David J. MarquezEl Paso - David J. Marquez, beloved son to Jose and Rachel G. Marquez, brother to Samuel Marquez and Rachelle Williams, uncle to nephews Mark and James Williams and all his cousins. It is with sadness, that we, his family announce he is with our Lord as of June 23, 2020. David was a 31 year employee for Delta Airlines. He had a FAA license to work on any type of aircraft. His co-workers remember his quick response if they needed help. David had a spontaneous smile and laughter, and he loved his job. David was from El Paso; graduated from Burges High School in 1980 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico he enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical Univ., and completed courses to obtain his FAA, A&P License. He completed his Air Force duty in May 1984.David was interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors. Private