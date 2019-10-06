Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
David Jack Armijo


1970 - 2019
David Jack Armijo Obituary
David Jack Armijo

Philippines - David Jack Armijo, entered the gates of his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 48. He was born on November 15, 1970 in the Philippines. He was currently serving his country in the United States Army as a CW4. He was a loving son, brother and husband. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Michelle Armijo, his parents; Orlando Armijo and Lourdes Armijo, brother Andy Armijo sisters; Joann Moore and Judy Ford.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Reflections at 6:00pm followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 08, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Scripture Service will begin at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019
