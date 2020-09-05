David Javier Lopez
Clint - David Javier Lopez of Clint, Texas, 58; has joined his father Dolores Lopez in Heaven. He is survived by his three daughters, Leanne, Kaitlin, and Bren; two grandsons, Brayden and Ryan; former wife & best friend Brenda; mother, Gloria; brothers, Jose, Edward, Daniel and Robert; sisters, Dolores and Gloria. Visitation: 5pm to 8pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home in Fabens, Texas. Graveside Service: 10am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Fort Hancock Cemetery in Fort Hancock, Texas. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.