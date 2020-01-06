|
David John Rendall
El Paso - David John Rendall, 82 years of age, of El Paso, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 1st, 2020. David was an accomplished athlete and entrepreneur, but more importantly, a faithful Christian, wonderful father, grandfather, and friend to many.
David was born in Angola to British missionaries and was raised in Zambia. David graduated from Gwebi Agriculture College. After farming for several years with his father and serving in the British Rhodesian military, David moved to the United States to attend Philadelphia College of Bible (PCB), now Cairn University, where he met his wife, Grace. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biblical Studies, David and Grace moved to El Paso, Texas to continue his education and start a family.
David discovered soccer at the age of four and became a top ranked player in central Africa, earning him several offers of apprenticeship from major English soccer clubs at sixteen and eighteen years of age. These offers were passed up in order to stay close to home. David continued to play in semi-professional leagues during his time in Africa and continues to hold the scoring record at Cairn University (PCB).
David was a serial entrepreneur and consummate marketer. Working as a Director of Marketing for a local laboratory and then a startup out-patient diagnostic center, he was able to use his creativity and networking abilities to grow the small local companies into large regional organizations, both eventually selling out to large national firms. David used his marketing skills and passion for deal making to start several healthcare related businesses that have evolved into a large enterprise, which currently has operations in 4 continents and clients in over 80 countries.
David's faith and family were the two most important things in his life. He gave his life to Christ at a young age, and served His Savior faithfully over the years, volunteering as a youth pastor, representing the Gideons for over forty years, and serving in his local church. He had an incredible sense of humor and a very quick wit. His humor, along with his love for others, made him an adored friend and father. David's Christlikeness was demonstrated through his generous and sacrificial giving, always desiring to help anyone who had a physical, spiritual or emotional need. David always believed the best in others and was always quick to forgive. Although we already miss our precious David, we have a blessed hope that we will be reunited with him in heaven.
He is survived by his wife Grace Rendall, their four children Lori Landis (Dean), Rachel Kammeraad, Alison Leben, and David A Rendall (Cordy), ten grandchildren Hannah Landis, Joel Landis, David Landis, Jonathan Landis, Elizabeth Landis, Joshua Kammeraad, Abigail Kammeraad, Aaron Kammeraad, Lola Rendall, and David A Rendall, Jr, sister Rosemary Paine (Patrick), and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. David is preceded in death by his father Rev. William Frank Rendall MBE, mother Ruth Rendall, and brother Gordon Rendall.
Services will be held at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912 on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00am - 10:45am, funeral 11:00 AM - 12:00pm, with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to Coronado Baptist Church, KSCE Channel 38 Christian Television, or The Gideons International. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020